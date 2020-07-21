627 Meadow Gate

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, upgraded 3 bedroom home in Converse for rent! - WOW! You must see this home! It will not stay on the market long! New renovation, inside is like a brand new home! Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring throughout (NO carpet!), upgraded light fixtures, fresh paint. Beautiful! Back yard features a covered patio and storage shed. This home is conveniently located in Converse, with easy access to freeways, quick commute to Randolph AFB, near shopping, restaurants, schools, and park. Be ready to enjoy this fresh renovation! Pets are allowed with pet deposit and an additional monthly fee per pet. Two car garage.

