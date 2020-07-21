All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 627 Meadow Gate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
627 Meadow Gate
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

627 Meadow Gate

627 Meadow Gate · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

627 Meadow Gate, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
627 Meadow Gate - Property Id: 138131

BEAUTIFUL, upgraded 3 bedroom home in Converse for rent! - WOW! You must see this home! It will not stay on the market long! New renovation, inside is like a brand new home! Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring throughout (NO carpet!), upgraded light fixtures, fresh paint. Beautiful! Back yard features a covered patio and storage shed. This home is conveniently located in Converse, with easy access to freeways, quick commute to Randolph AFB, near shopping, restaurants, schools, and park. Be ready to enjoy this fresh renovation! Pets are allowed with pet deposit and an additional monthly fee per pet. Two car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138131p
Property Id 138131

(RLNE5135554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Meadow Gate have any available units?
627 Meadow Gate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 627 Meadow Gate have?
Some of 627 Meadow Gate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Meadow Gate currently offering any rent specials?
627 Meadow Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Meadow Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 Meadow Gate is pet friendly.
Does 627 Meadow Gate offer parking?
Yes, 627 Meadow Gate offers parking.
Does 627 Meadow Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Meadow Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Meadow Gate have a pool?
No, 627 Meadow Gate does not have a pool.
Does 627 Meadow Gate have accessible units?
No, 627 Meadow Gate does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Meadow Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 Meadow Gate has units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Meadow Gate have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Meadow Gate does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConverse 2 Bedroom Apartments
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District