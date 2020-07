Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Two large living areas. Built in entertainment center in the upstairs game room. Cozy fireplace in family room. Large kitchen w/ gourmet smooth top self cleaning stove. Garage door opener, refrigerator and washer and dryer. Master retreat is ready for you. Separate garden tub and shower. Bed room is spacious with room for king sized bed and funiture. Covered porch in front and covered patio at rear.