3355 Putnam Fields

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home on large Greeenbelt Lot with great upgrades! Open floor plan features bright and open kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, glass top range and high arc kitchen faucet. Large living area and separate dining room. Wrought Iron stair rails lead up to second floor with Game Room and generous sized bedrooms. Master Suite features a walk-in closet and full bath with glass shower and double vanities. In-Wall Pest Control and Sprinkler System! Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer in home!