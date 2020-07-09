All apartments in Converse
3355 Putnam Fields
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

3355 Putnam Fields

3355 Putnam Flds · No Longer Available
Location

3355 Putnam Flds, Converse, TX 78109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home on large Greeenbelt Lot with great upgrades! Open floor plan features bright and open kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, glass top range and high arc kitchen faucet. Large living area and separate dining room. Wrought Iron stair rails lead up to second floor with Game Room and generous sized bedrooms. Master Suite features a walk-in closet and full bath with glass shower and double vanities. In-Wall Pest Control and Sprinkler System! Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer in home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 Putnam Fields have any available units?
3355 Putnam Fields doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 3355 Putnam Fields have?
Some of 3355 Putnam Fields's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 Putnam Fields currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Putnam Fields is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 Putnam Fields pet-friendly?
No, 3355 Putnam Fields is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 3355 Putnam Fields offer parking?
Yes, 3355 Putnam Fields offers parking.
Does 3355 Putnam Fields have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3355 Putnam Fields offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 Putnam Fields have a pool?
No, 3355 Putnam Fields does not have a pool.
Does 3355 Putnam Fields have accessible units?
No, 3355 Putnam Fields does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 Putnam Fields have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 Putnam Fields does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3355 Putnam Fields have units with air conditioning?
No, 3355 Putnam Fields does not have units with air conditioning.

