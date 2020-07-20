All apartments in Converse
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:14 AM

326 VIVIAN DR

326 Vivian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

326 Vivian Drive, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! 3 bdrm, 2 bath property on corner lot with great curb appeal. Recent updates include fresh paint, trendy barn door hardware leading to large game-room, granite and brand new stainless steal appliances- fridge, gas range and microwave in kitchen, flag stone front entryway. Property features a covered carport, storage shed outback, two eating areas and two living areas, a huge covered back patio where you can entertain family this summer. Judson ISD, Close to FORUM & dinning /shopping off 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 VIVIAN DR have any available units?
326 VIVIAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 326 VIVIAN DR have?
Some of 326 VIVIAN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 VIVIAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
326 VIVIAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 VIVIAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 326 VIVIAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 326 VIVIAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 326 VIVIAN DR offers parking.
Does 326 VIVIAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 VIVIAN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 VIVIAN DR have a pool?
No, 326 VIVIAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 326 VIVIAN DR have accessible units?
No, 326 VIVIAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 326 VIVIAN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 VIVIAN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 VIVIAN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 VIVIAN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
