326 VIVIAN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

MOVE IN READY! 3 bdrm, 2 bath property on corner lot with great curb appeal. Recent updates include fresh paint, trendy barn door hardware leading to large game-room, granite and brand new stainless steal appliances- fridge, gas range and microwave in kitchen, flag stone front entryway. Property features a covered carport, storage shed outback, two eating areas and two living areas, a huge covered back patio where you can entertain family this summer. Judson ISD, Close to FORUM & dinning /shopping off 1604.