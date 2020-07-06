All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 307 Royal Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
307 Royal Dr
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

307 Royal Dr

307 Royal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

307 Royal Drive, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super Cute Renovated Three Bedroom Home Available For Immediate Move In!! - Located in Converse, minutes from Judson Middle and High School, this home has been completely renovated and is sure to impress! Inside features new carpet, fresh paint, and a updated modern kitchen! The home also includes an attached two car garage, washer/dryer connections, covered patio, and large fenced back yard!

Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/da0c95f024

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-dd01075d-b743-4381-bc83-d6cc484627db

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5499155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Royal Dr have any available units?
307 Royal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 307 Royal Dr have?
Some of 307 Royal Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Royal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
307 Royal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Royal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Royal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 307 Royal Dr offer parking?
Yes, 307 Royal Dr offers parking.
Does 307 Royal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Royal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Royal Dr have a pool?
No, 307 Royal Dr does not have a pool.
Does 307 Royal Dr have accessible units?
No, 307 Royal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Royal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Royal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Royal Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 Royal Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas