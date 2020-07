Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 1,974 sq. ft. 2-story home with 2 car garage, granite counters, sprinklers, water softener, covered patio, backs up to a greenbelt, walking distance of Masters Elementary. Only one mile to I-10 and 10 minutes to Randolph AFB and 20 from Ft. Sam. The master plan community has a community pool and park with walking trails. Very open floor concept plan features a large living area that is adjacent to the kitchen with a oversized island.