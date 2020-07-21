206 Jeanette Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a stunning remodeled home! This one has gone under a lot of recent changes! We have carefully placed granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen will also come with all your major appliances! Yes, that's right no lugging around your fridge! With spacious bedrooms this is one you will not want to miss out on! As a bonus, you can store your extra belongings in the storage shed, located in the fenced backyard. Did If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!?

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.