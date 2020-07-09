Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel game room media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room media room

10446 Queensland Way - close to Randolph AFB - This gorgeous home is one of the best in the neighborhood. So well maintained, seperate dining at entry, spacious eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Master down, with bay window, dual closets, seperate vanities in bath, large garden tub and seperate shower. Kids dream upstairs w/4 large secondary bedrooms, game room & MEDIA ROOM!! Water softener, sprinkler system, this one has it ALL. A MUST SEE!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5796858)