Converse, TX
10419 Dakota River
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:54 PM

10419 Dakota River

10419 Dakota River
Location

10419 Dakota River, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous Rental in Macarthur Park close to Randolph AFB/Fort Sam. Award-winning School Districts! This home has an open floor plan with beautiful upgraded ceramic tile throughout the downstairs. Chefs dream kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar. Master retreat downstairs with his and her closets. Game room, Media Room wired for surround sound. Large covered back patio for entertaining. Full sprinkler system and much more! No cats! Dogs are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10419 Dakota River have any available units?
10419 Dakota River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 10419 Dakota River have?
Some of 10419 Dakota River's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10419 Dakota River currently offering any rent specials?
10419 Dakota River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10419 Dakota River pet-friendly?
Yes, 10419 Dakota River is pet friendly.
Does 10419 Dakota River offer parking?
Yes, 10419 Dakota River offers parking.
Does 10419 Dakota River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10419 Dakota River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10419 Dakota River have a pool?
No, 10419 Dakota River does not have a pool.
Does 10419 Dakota River have accessible units?
No, 10419 Dakota River does not have accessible units.
Does 10419 Dakota River have units with dishwashers?
No, 10419 Dakota River does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10419 Dakota River have units with air conditioning?
No, 10419 Dakota River does not have units with air conditioning.
