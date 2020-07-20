10419 Dakota River

Amenities

Gorgeous Rental in Macarthur Park close to Randolph AFB/Fort Sam. Award-winning School Districts! This home has an open floor plan with beautiful upgraded ceramic tile throughout the downstairs. Chefs dream kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar. Master retreat downstairs with his and her closets. Game room, Media Room wired for surround sound. Large covered back patio for entertaining. Full sprinkler system and much more! No cats! Dogs are negotiable.