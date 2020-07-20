10407 Mustang Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEW EVERYTHING: Lights, ceiling fan lights, Stainless appliances (dishwasher, Microwave - vent hood, gas range), laminate wood flooring in entry, kitchen, hall and master baths, Granite Counters in Kitchen & both baths and fireplace mantle, Paint inside and out, all new faucets kitchen and both baths, Tile master bath tub surround, Air conditioning and Heating, 2" window blinds.Beautifully remodeled 1 Story Home on Flat Lot. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Separate Dining Area, Eat-In Kitchen w/ Bay Windows and Gas Cooking. Living Room is Spacious w/ Vaulted Ceilings. Terrific Master Bedroom Retreat with Large Garden Tub and Shower. Privacy Fenced Tree Shaded Yard with Covered Patio and Storage Building. View This Home Today!!! Near Randolph Brooks AFB and Surrounded by 4 Nearby Parks, Quick Access to Loop 1604 and I-35. Call Us For More Information!!!