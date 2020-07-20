All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 10407 Mustang Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
10407 Mustang Ridge
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

10407 Mustang Ridge

10407 Mustang Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10407 Mustang Ridge, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW EVERYTHING: Lights, ceiling fan lights, Stainless appliances (dishwasher, Microwave - vent hood, gas range), laminate wood flooring in entry, kitchen, hall and master baths, Granite Counters in Kitchen & both baths and fireplace mantle, Paint inside and out, all new faucets kitchen and both baths, Tile master bath tub surround, Air conditioning and Heating, 2" window blinds.Beautifully remodeled 1 Story Home on Flat Lot. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Separate Dining Area, Eat-In Kitchen w/ Bay Windows and Gas Cooking. Living Room is Spacious w/ Vaulted Ceilings. Terrific Master Bedroom Retreat with Large Garden Tub and Shower. Privacy Fenced Tree Shaded Yard with Covered Patio and Storage Building. View This Home Today!!! Near Randolph Brooks AFB and Surrounded by 4 Nearby Parks, Quick Access to Loop 1604 and I-35. Call Us For More Information!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10407 Mustang Ridge have any available units?
10407 Mustang Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 10407 Mustang Ridge have?
Some of 10407 Mustang Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10407 Mustang Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
10407 Mustang Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10407 Mustang Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 10407 Mustang Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 10407 Mustang Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 10407 Mustang Ridge offers parking.
Does 10407 Mustang Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10407 Mustang Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10407 Mustang Ridge have a pool?
No, 10407 Mustang Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 10407 Mustang Ridge have accessible units?
No, 10407 Mustang Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 10407 Mustang Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10407 Mustang Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 10407 Mustang Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10407 Mustang Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District