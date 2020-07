Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Beautiful custom home in Havenwood for lease. The home sits on over an acre with luxurious patio with a fireplace. 4 bedrooms with 3 1/2 bathrooms, 2 dining areas plus an office and gameroom. Fireplace also in the livingroom, and granite throughout. The home is fully furnished as well. If you want some items removed, we can work with you, or we can remove all of the furniture.