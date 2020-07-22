28864 Country Drive

Amenities

3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier. This home has a one of a kind custom rock fireplace in Living room. All-inclusive electric, water, sewage, trash pickup, monthly cleaning, bi-monthly pest control. The only utilities that are not included is internet and cable. Oven/stove is a deluxe magnetic cook top that comes with special pots and pans. The two spare bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom.Large Master bath with gorgeous bathtub and separate shower. Owner will leave washer and dryer if needed. This home is one of a kind. Owner must approve pet, dogs only. Leasing Service Only.