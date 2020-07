Amenities

Manufactured home on about 2 1/2 acres of land , great location, tile floors, carpet, electric gate, 2 car carport and more. Septic on site and water well so no water bill. Refrigerator included. Western portion of property that is fenced off separately and that has a metal building is not part of lease agreement. This property has a separate tenant. Mobile home tenant will not access the water well building located on the far eastern corner of the property.