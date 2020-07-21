All apartments in Collin County
Find more places like 7329 County Road 966.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collin County, TX
/
7329 County Road 966
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:21 PM

7329 County Road 966

7329 County Road 966 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7329 County Road 966, Collin County, TX 75173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the best homes offered in Parker - Sparks neighborhood and can be exactly the house you are looking for your family. Remodeled and updated, open floor concept, split bedrooms , large guest room and sun room. Eat in kitchen on a large, gorgeous granite countertop, new windows and amazing fixtures. 2 large balconies terrace offers relaxation, the large backyard has plenty room to play. Located in a cul-de-sac for your privacy and quietness within walking distance to Lake Lavon. New roof, new HVAC system and duck, new water heater, new electrical wire and panel, all new appliances, a large utilities room including extra space for an additional refrigerator or freezer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7329 County Road 966 have any available units?
7329 County Road 966 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 7329 County Road 966 have?
Some of 7329 County Road 966's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7329 County Road 966 currently offering any rent specials?
7329 County Road 966 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7329 County Road 966 pet-friendly?
No, 7329 County Road 966 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 7329 County Road 966 offer parking?
Yes, 7329 County Road 966 offers parking.
Does 7329 County Road 966 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7329 County Road 966 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7329 County Road 966 have a pool?
No, 7329 County Road 966 does not have a pool.
Does 7329 County Road 966 have accessible units?
No, 7329 County Road 966 does not have accessible units.
Does 7329 County Road 966 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7329 County Road 966 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7329 County Road 966 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7329 County Road 966 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXRockwall, TXRoyse City, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXMelissa, TXProsper, TX
Princeton, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXSachse, TXVan Alstyne, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District