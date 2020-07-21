7329 County Road 966

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One of the best homes offered in Parker - Sparks neighborhood and can be exactly the house you are looking for your family. Remodeled and updated, open floor concept, split bedrooms , large guest room and sun room. Eat in kitchen on a large, gorgeous granite countertop, new windows and amazing fixtures. 2 large balconies terrace offers relaxation, the large backyard has plenty room to play. Located in a cul-de-sac for your privacy and quietness within walking distance to Lake Lavon. New roof, new HVAC system and duck, new water heater, new electrical wire and panel, all new appliances, a large utilities room including extra space for an additional refrigerator or freezer.