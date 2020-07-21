All apartments in Collin County
Find more places like 5792 County Road 546.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collin County, TX
/
5792 County Road 546
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:51 PM

5792 County Road 546

5792 County Road 546 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5792 County Road 546, Collin County, TX 75173

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 1 story home near Lake Lavon and Pebble Beach Park with walking trails and swimming area. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with a separate utility room for full size washer/dryer. The open front porch is great for enjoying the view and quiet quiet country setting. Appliances available if needed include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Mini blind window treatments, central heat & air, and ceiling fans. Conveniently located in Collin County near Wylie, Farmersville, Rockwall, and Princeton.
Great home near Lake Lavon and Pebble Beach Park with walking trails and swimming area. The home features 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a sperate utility room. The open front porch is great for enjoying the country view and quiet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5792 County Road 546 have any available units?
5792 County Road 546 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 5792 County Road 546 have?
Some of 5792 County Road 546's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5792 County Road 546 currently offering any rent specials?
5792 County Road 546 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5792 County Road 546 pet-friendly?
No, 5792 County Road 546 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 5792 County Road 546 offer parking?
No, 5792 County Road 546 does not offer parking.
Does 5792 County Road 546 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5792 County Road 546 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5792 County Road 546 have a pool?
No, 5792 County Road 546 does not have a pool.
Does 5792 County Road 546 have accessible units?
No, 5792 County Road 546 does not have accessible units.
Does 5792 County Road 546 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5792 County Road 546 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5792 County Road 546 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5792 County Road 546 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXRockwall, TXRoyse City, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXMelissa, TXProsper, TX
Princeton, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXSachse, TXVan Alstyne, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District