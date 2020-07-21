5792 County Road 546

Amenities
Great 1 story home near Lake Lavon and Pebble Beach Park with walking trails and swimming area. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with a separate utility room for full size washer/dryer. The open front porch is great for enjoying the view and quiet quiet country setting. Appliances available if needed include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Mini blind window treatments, central heat & air, and ceiling fans. Conveniently located in Collin County near Wylie, Farmersville, Rockwall, and Princeton.
