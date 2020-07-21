5792 County Road 546

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great 1 story home near Lake Lavon and Pebble Beach Park with walking trails and swimming area. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with a separate utility room for full size washer/dryer. The open front porch is great for enjoying the view and quiet quiet country setting. Appliances available if needed include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Mini blind window treatments, central heat & air, and ceiling fans. Conveniently located in Collin County near Wylie, Farmersville, Rockwall, and Princeton.

