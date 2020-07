Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool new construction tennis court

Beautiful Highland Home in the Master Planned Community of Light Farms. Prosper ISD. Gorgeous, simple floor plan. Contemporary bright, light and white floor plan to make it your own. Gourmet kitchen with large island. Stainless appliance package w drop in gas cooktop n built in oven. Oversized backyard calls for relaxing evenings and entertaining. Community amenities includes pool, parks, jogging trails, tennis court and private beach. Close to Dallas Parkway.