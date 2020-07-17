2255 County Road 376

Amenities

Updated & well maintained double wide with wood-look laminate floors throughout. Relax on your back or front deck steps, or enjoy being inside in this split bedroom, open floor plan with crown molding in the living, kitchen, & bonus room that can be used as a 2nd living area or play room. The eat-in kitchen boasts a breakfast bar at the island that has extra storage cabinets, double ovens, and a back window to look out while you cook & enjoy the view of your 2.5 acre lot where memories are sure to be made. Large master with an electronic jetted tub-shower combo with a tv & fridge. Separate utility room with folding table & cabinets will make doing laundry more convenient. Tankless water heater.