Last updated May 18 2020

2255 County Road 376

2255 County Road 376 · (817) 755-0504
Location

2255 County Road 376, Collin County, TX 75409

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated & well maintained double wide with wood-look laminate floors throughout. Relax on your back or front deck steps, or enjoy being inside in this split bedroom, open floor plan with crown molding in the living, kitchen, & bonus room that can be used as a 2nd living area or play room. The eat-in kitchen boasts a breakfast bar at the island that has extra storage cabinets, double ovens, and a back window to look out while you cook & enjoy the view of your 2.5 acre lot where memories are sure to be made. Large master with an electronic jetted tub-shower combo with a tv & fridge. Separate utility room with folding table & cabinets will make doing laundry more convenient. Tankless water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 County Road 376 have any available units?
2255 County Road 376 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2255 County Road 376 have?
Some of 2255 County Road 376's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 County Road 376 currently offering any rent specials?
2255 County Road 376 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 County Road 376 pet-friendly?
No, 2255 County Road 376 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 2255 County Road 376 offer parking?
Yes, 2255 County Road 376 offers parking.
Does 2255 County Road 376 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 County Road 376 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 County Road 376 have a pool?
No, 2255 County Road 376 does not have a pool.
Does 2255 County Road 376 have accessible units?
No, 2255 County Road 376 does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 County Road 376 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 County Road 376 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 County Road 376 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 County Road 376 does not have units with air conditioning.
