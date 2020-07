Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room parking pool garage

Lived in only 2 years. 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, utility room and a game room are upstairs. Living, dining, kitchen and half bath are down stairs. Large fenced back yard. Nice modern home with modern features. Master suite has large closet, separate garden tub and shower. Lovely granite kitchen counter tops in giant kitchen. Nice cul de sac lot. Built by LGI, Higgins floor plan. Enjoy access to community Water Pool & Parks. Section 8, with 3 bedroom voucher is ok.