Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

915 Crepe Myrtle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath brick duplex. This home features a large open concept design and a fenced patio.



This home features tile and plank flooring throughout except for the bedrooms.



Home features three large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Washer/Dryer and All kitchen appliances are included with the home.



Pets are accepted with additional deposit and fees.



THESE HOMES ARE OCCUPIED. WE ALWAYS GIVE OUR RESIDENTS NOTICE BEFORE WE SHOW. IN ADDITION, WE WILL NOT SHOW ON WEEKENDS OR AFTER 5 OUT OF RESPECT FOR THE RESIDENT'S PRIVACY.



Please call JNB PLATINUM PROPERTIES at 979-776-4300 or visit our web-site at www.jnbplatinum.com.



(RLNE2120646)