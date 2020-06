Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath located minutes from TAMU right off Glade - AVAILABLE FOR PRELEASE OR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Don't miss out on this charming 3 bed 2 bath right off of Glade! Minutes from campus this house has a massive living room, back yard, all hardwood floors, and even has an indoor planter with a sprinkler system! Call today before it gets leased!



(RLNE5787805)