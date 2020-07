Amenities

823 San Saba Available 08/11/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in College Station!!! $600 LEASE INCENTIVE -

2-bed, 2-bath duplex in College Station. Unit features new carpet through out the units, washer/dryer and fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance provided with lease. Located on the Texas A&M University shuttle route and easy travel to campus or Rock Prairie Rd. Sign an approved lease today and get $200 off the first full 3 month's of your lease agreement!



