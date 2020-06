Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

This very well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Southwood Valley is available for immediate move in. Located on the TAMU bus route and central to many restaurants and shopping centers. With updates in recent years it is ready for you to make it your home. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator provided. Owner provides lawn care.