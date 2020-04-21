All apartments in College Station
710 Swiss Court

710 Swiss Court · (361) 255-1002
Location

710 Swiss Court, College Station, TX 77840
South Knoll

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***Pre-Leasing for August 2020*** This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located on a Cul-de-Sac lot with in biking distance TAMU, A&M Consolidated High School. It is centrally located to many shopping centers, and restaurants in the heart of College Station. Downstairs offers an open concept living room and kitchen with a full bath. Upstairs you find 3 bedrooms with balcony access off of two of the bedrooms. Your upstairs bathroom offers double sink vanity. The large backyard has a deck and privacy fence great for hanging out and entertaining and lawn care is included. Washer, Dryer, & Refrigerator are included. (Pictures are from when the property was vacant.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Swiss Court have any available units?
710 Swiss Court has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 710 Swiss Court have?
Some of 710 Swiss Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Swiss Court currently offering any rent specials?
710 Swiss Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Swiss Court pet-friendly?
No, 710 Swiss Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 710 Swiss Court offer parking?
No, 710 Swiss Court does not offer parking.
Does 710 Swiss Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 Swiss Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Swiss Court have a pool?
No, 710 Swiss Court does not have a pool.
Does 710 Swiss Court have accessible units?
No, 710 Swiss Court does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Swiss Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Swiss Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Swiss Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Swiss Court does not have units with air conditioning.
