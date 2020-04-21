710 Swiss Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan range refrigerator

***Pre-Leasing for August 2020*** This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located on a Cul-de-Sac lot with in biking distance TAMU, A&M Consolidated High School. It is centrally located to many shopping centers, and restaurants in the heart of College Station. Downstairs offers an open concept living room and kitchen with a full bath. Upstairs you find 3 bedrooms with balcony access off of two of the bedrooms. Your upstairs bathroom offers double sink vanity. The large backyard has a deck and privacy fence great for hanging out and entertaining and lawn care is included. Washer, Dryer, & Refrigerator are included. (Pictures are from when the property was vacant.)