6911 Appomattox Dr Available 08/01/20 Come enjoy this beautiful home in Horse Haven Estates! - Opportunity of a lifetime to rent a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in beautiful Horse Haven Estates. Beautiful stained concrete floors throughout the first floor lead you to your wide open concept living area and kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops & a HUGE island! Each bedrooms features spacious closets and large bathrooms, only 1 shared restroom that Jack & Jills for ease of access. 3 separate study nooks are perfect for a home office or a nice, quite spot for studying.



