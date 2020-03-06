All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6911 Appomattox Dr

6911 Appomattox Drive · (979) 220-1633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6911 Appomattox Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6911 Appomattox Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6911 Appomattox Dr Available 08/01/20 Come enjoy this beautiful home in Horse Haven Estates! - Opportunity of a lifetime to rent a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in beautiful Horse Haven Estates. Beautiful stained concrete floors throughout the first floor lead you to your wide open concept living area and kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops & a HUGE island! Each bedrooms features spacious closets and large bathrooms, only 1 shared restroom that Jack & Jills for ease of access. 3 separate study nooks are perfect for a home office or a nice, quite spot for studying.

(RLNE5425894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Appomattox Dr have any available units?
6911 Appomattox Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6911 Appomattox Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Appomattox Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Appomattox Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6911 Appomattox Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6911 Appomattox Dr offer parking?
No, 6911 Appomattox Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6911 Appomattox Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 Appomattox Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Appomattox Dr have a pool?
No, 6911 Appomattox Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Appomattox Dr have accessible units?
No, 6911 Appomattox Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Appomattox Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 Appomattox Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6911 Appomattox Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6911 Appomattox Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
