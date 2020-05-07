All apartments in College Station
6906 Appomattox Drive
Last updated April 3 2020

6906 Appomattox Drive

6906 Appomattox Drive · (979) 966-3913
Location

6906 Appomattox Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Rental Opportunity in Horse Haven Estates...This like new 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has it all. Home features a open floor plan downstairs, 9ft ceilings, granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, custom cabinets, large bedrooms and much more. Home features unique, separate study areas upstairs with built in desks. The home is situated in a popular subdivision close to TAMU Campus, retail, dining, entertainment and more. Call today before this one is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 Appomattox Drive have any available units?
6906 Appomattox Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6906 Appomattox Drive have?
Some of 6906 Appomattox Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6906 Appomattox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6906 Appomattox Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 Appomattox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6906 Appomattox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 6906 Appomattox Drive offer parking?
No, 6906 Appomattox Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6906 Appomattox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6906 Appomattox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 Appomattox Drive have a pool?
No, 6906 Appomattox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6906 Appomattox Drive have accessible units?
No, 6906 Appomattox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 Appomattox Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6906 Appomattox Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6906 Appomattox Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6906 Appomattox Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
