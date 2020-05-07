6906 Appomattox Drive

Amenities
Great Rental Opportunity in Horse Haven Estates...This like new 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has it all. Home features a open floor plan downstairs, 9ft ceilings, granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, custom cabinets, large bedrooms and much more. Home features unique, separate study areas upstairs with built in desks. The home is situated in a popular subdivision close to TAMU Campus, retail, dining, entertainment and more. Call today before this one is gone.