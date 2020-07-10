All apartments in College Station
613 Dominik Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

613 Dominik Drive

613 Dominik Drive · (979) 966-3913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

613 Dominik Drive, College Station, TX 77840
Eastgate

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 1987 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING SOON!!!! Incredible luxury home blocks from Texas A&M University! New build home with 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom wood floors throughout home, wood treads on stairs, stainless steel appliances, can lights throughout, granite countertops and much more! Biking distance to campus and on the bus route. Exterior stone, siding, & brick material. Front parking and a private back yard with covered patio will make the property very desirable for renters. Enjoy the restaurants and shops along University Dr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Dominik Drive have any available units?
613 Dominik Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 613 Dominik Drive have?
Some of 613 Dominik Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Dominik Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Dominik Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Dominik Drive pet-friendly?
No, 613 Dominik Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 613 Dominik Drive offer parking?
Yes, 613 Dominik Drive offers parking.
Does 613 Dominik Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Dominik Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Dominik Drive have a pool?
No, 613 Dominik Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 Dominik Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 Dominik Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Dominik Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Dominik Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Dominik Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Dominik Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
