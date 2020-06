Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a must see well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home that is walking distance to 3 College Station schools. It boasts a large, tree shaded yard in a quiet neighborhood.. There is also a formal living room that can be separate dining or study. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.