Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

524 Forest Dr Available 08/08/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Condo in Great Community! - Spacious 3 bed, 3 1/2 bathroom condo featuring large bedrooms, walk in closets and personal bathrooms. Granite countertops throughout, wood cabinets, vinyl flooring and open concept living. Enjoy the large community pool on those hot summer days! Just minutes from Texas A&M University! Call today for a private showing! (Photos are of model unit)



(RLNE5851393)