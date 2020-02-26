All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
5115 Bellerive Bend Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:03 AM

5115 Bellerive Bend Drive

5115 Bellerive Bend Drive · (979) 219-0766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5115 Bellerive Bend Drive, College Station, TX 77845
Pebble Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this WONDERFUL 4 bed, 2.5 bath home nestled in the well-established Pebble Creek neighborhood. Community has a golf course, country club and swimming pool! This almost 2800 square foot home features raised ceilings, a beautiful kitchen with eating bar, granite counter tops, custom backsplash and gas stove. Relax in the charming living room with crown molding, hardwood floors, and wood burning fireplace. Storage and space will not be an issue with this beautiful home with 3 living spaces and 2 dining spaces! After a long day, retreat to your fabulous Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, lots of closet space flowing into a showpiece master bath with a gorgeous stand up shower. Upstairs AC unit replaced in 2016! Call today for a private tour! The home can be furnished for an additional monthly fee - contact us today for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive have any available units?
5115 Bellerive Bend Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive have?
Some of 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Bellerive Bend Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive does offer parking.
Does 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5115 Bellerive Bend Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity