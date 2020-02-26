5115 Bellerive Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see this WONDERFUL 4 bed, 2.5 bath home nestled in the well-established Pebble Creek neighborhood. Community has a golf course, country club and swimming pool! This almost 2800 square foot home features raised ceilings, a beautiful kitchen with eating bar, granite counter tops, custom backsplash and gas stove. Relax in the charming living room with crown molding, hardwood floors, and wood burning fireplace. Storage and space will not be an issue with this beautiful home with 3 living spaces and 2 dining spaces! After a long day, retreat to your fabulous Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, lots of closet space flowing into a showpiece master bath with a gorgeous stand up shower. Upstairs AC unit replaced in 2016! Call today for a private tour! The home can be furnished for an additional monthly fee - contact us today for details!