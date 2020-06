Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Want to live in the shadow of Kyle Field? Walk out the back gate, cross George Bush, & you have ARRIVED! No need to ever drive a car on campus. Four bedroom, 2 bath home with a great arrangement! Nicely updated with granite counters & appliances, fresh paint, flooring, & renovation plans being considered to enlarge the living area.