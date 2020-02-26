All apartments in College Station
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:10 PM

Location

505 Dominik Drive, College Station, TX 77840
Eastgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 1987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION on Sorority Row!!!! Incredible luxury home blocks from Texas A&M University! New build home with 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom. Wood vinyl floors throughout home, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops, and much more! Biking distance to campus and on the bus route. Exterior stone, siding, & brick material. Front parking and a private back yard with covered patio will make the property very desirable for renters. Close to A&M & shopping. In process of being built w/ an Aug 10 move in. Pictures are of current condition & renderings from architect and builder.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 505 Dominik Drive have any available units?
505 Dominik Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Dominik Drive have?
Some of 505 Dominik Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Dominik Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Dominik Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Dominik Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 Dominik Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 505 Dominik Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Dominik Drive does offer parking.
Does 505 Dominik Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Dominik Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Dominik Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Dominik Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Dominik Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Dominik Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Dominik Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Dominik Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Dominik Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Dominik Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

