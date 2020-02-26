505 Dominik Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION on Sorority Row!!!! Incredible luxury home blocks from Texas A&M University! New build home with 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom. Wood vinyl floors throughout home, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops, and much more! Biking distance to campus and on the bus route. Exterior stone, siding, & brick material. Front parking and a private back yard with covered patio will make the property very desirable for renters. Close to A&M & shopping. In process of being built w/ an Aug 10 move in. Pictures are of current condition & renderings from architect and builder.