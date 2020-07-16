All apartments in College Station
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

505 Boyett Street

505 Boyett Street · (979) 966-3913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Boyett Street, College Station, TX 77840
Northgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D3 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Completely Remodeled! This beautiful and large one bedroom one bathroom unit features include, beautiful quartz countertops, stylish cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven, massive walk-in closet the size of an extra bedroom, wood tile flooring, privacy fenced back yard. Full sized washer and dryer and one parking spot per bedroom included with 3 guest parking spots available. Pet friendly. Located in walking/biking distance to A&M Campus, Northgate and restaurants on University Drive!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Boyett Street have any available units?
505 Boyett Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Boyett Street have?
Some of 505 Boyett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Boyett Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Boyett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Boyett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Boyett Street is pet friendly.
Does 505 Boyett Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 Boyett Street offers parking.
Does 505 Boyett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Boyett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Boyett Street have a pool?
No, 505 Boyett Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 Boyett Street have accessible units?
No, 505 Boyett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Boyett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Boyett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Boyett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Boyett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
