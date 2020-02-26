500 Nagle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Remarks: LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!! Short walk from TAMU and Northgate. This home is spacious with lots of light. It is conveniently close to shopping, dining, and medical corridor. It has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, a huge living room with a fireplace, lots of windows and storage space. Comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Covered parking for 4 cars with an extra long driveway. All this just minutes from TAMU.

This home is absolutely beautiful! New vinyl plank in the bedrooms, all interior freshly painted, new interior doors.