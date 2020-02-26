All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 500 Nagle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
500 Nagle Street
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:00 PM

500 Nagle Street

500 Nagle Street · (979) 574-3369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

500 Nagle Street, College Station, TX 77840
Northgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Remarks: LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!! Short walk from TAMU and Northgate. This home is spacious with lots of light. It is conveniently close to shopping, dining, and medical corridor. It has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, a huge living room with a fireplace, lots of windows and storage space. Comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Covered parking for 4 cars with an extra long driveway. All this just minutes from TAMU.
This home is absolutely beautiful! New vinyl plank in the bedrooms, all interior freshly painted, new interior doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Nagle Street have any available units?
500 Nagle Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Nagle Street have?
Some of 500 Nagle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Nagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 Nagle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Nagle Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 Nagle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 500 Nagle Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 Nagle Street does offer parking.
Does 500 Nagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Nagle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Nagle Street have a pool?
No, 500 Nagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 Nagle Street have accessible units?
No, 500 Nagle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Nagle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Nagle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Nagle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Nagle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 500 Nagle Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity