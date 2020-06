Amenities

all utils included coffee bar microwave range refrigerator

***PRICE FOR ONE ROOM WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM***LEASE WITH ALL BILLS PAID FOR ONLY $550!!***

Live the dream at The Barracks. Resort style amenities include a cable wake boarding park, a sheet wave surfing machine, restaurant, coffee shops, a lazy river, private cabanas, sheet wave surfing machine and community parks. All this is only minutes from Texas A&M and on the university bus route. BY THE ROOM LEASE , looking for TWO ROOMMATES.