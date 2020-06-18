4203 Drogo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Castlegate Subdivision. Picturesque setting with

large backyard deck and covered patio. The 10x20 workshop comes equipped with electricity. Kitchen features include gas

range, built in microwave, refrigerator, walk in pantry and granite counters. Breakfast area and formal dining overlook the

front yard. Extra storage closets make organization a breeze! Master ensuite includes large walk-in closet, corner jetted tub

and separate shower, double vanities.