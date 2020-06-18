4203 Drogo Court

Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Castlegate Subdivision. Picturesque setting with
large backyard deck and covered patio. The 10x20 workshop comes equipped with electricity. Kitchen features include gas
range, built in microwave, refrigerator, walk in pantry and granite counters. Breakfast area and formal dining overlook the
front yard. Extra storage closets make organization a breeze! Master ensuite includes large walk-in closet, corner jetted tub
and separate shower, double vanities.