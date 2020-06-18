All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

4203 Drogo Court

4203 Drogo Court · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Drogo Court, College Station, TX 77845
Castlegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Castlegate Subdivision. Picturesque setting with
large backyard deck and covered patio. The 10x20 workshop comes equipped with electricity. Kitchen features include gas
range, built in microwave, refrigerator, walk in pantry and granite counters. Breakfast area and formal dining overlook the
front yard. Extra storage closets make organization a breeze! Master ensuite includes large walk-in closet, corner jetted tub
and separate shower, double vanities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Drogo Court have any available units?
4203 Drogo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 4203 Drogo Court have?
Some of 4203 Drogo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Drogo Court currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Drogo Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Drogo Court pet-friendly?
No, 4203 Drogo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 4203 Drogo Court offer parking?
Yes, 4203 Drogo Court does offer parking.
Does 4203 Drogo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 Drogo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Drogo Court have a pool?
No, 4203 Drogo Court does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Drogo Court have accessible units?
No, 4203 Drogo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Drogo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 Drogo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4203 Drogo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4203 Drogo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
