3911 Incourt Lane

Amenities
Pre Lease for fall 2020. A charming 4-bedroom, 2 full bath home in lovely Edelweiss Gartens features an open floor plan, spacious living area with a beautiful fireplace, dream kitchen with granite countertops, kitchen pantry, and plenty of cabinet spaces. Tile floor throughout for clean and easy maintain. Exquisite master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanities, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Nice fenced back yard with sprinkler system. Immaculate conditions. Short distance to College Station schools and subdivision park.