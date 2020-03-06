All apartments in College Station
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

3911 Incourt Lane

3911 Incourt Lane · (979) 574-0040
Location

3911 Incourt Lane, College Station, TX 77845
Edelweiss Gartens

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pre Lease for fall 2020. A charming 4-bedroom, 2 full bath home in lovely Edelweiss Gartens features an open floor plan, spacious living area with a beautiful fireplace, dream kitchen with granite countertops, kitchen pantry, and plenty of cabinet spaces. Tile floor throughout for clean and easy maintain. Exquisite master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanities, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Nice fenced back yard with sprinkler system. Immaculate conditions. Short distance to College Station schools and subdivision park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Incourt Lane have any available units?
3911 Incourt Lane has a unit available for $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3911 Incourt Lane have?
Some of 3911 Incourt Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Incourt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Incourt Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Incourt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3911 Incourt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 3911 Incourt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Incourt Lane does offer parking.
Does 3911 Incourt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Incourt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Incourt Lane have a pool?
No, 3911 Incourt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Incourt Lane have accessible units?
No, 3911 Incourt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Incourt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 Incourt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Incourt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Incourt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
