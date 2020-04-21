All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 3626 Kenyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
3626 Kenyon Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3626 Kenyon Road

3626 Kenyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3626 Kenyon Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Available for immediate move-in...this town home is located just 2.5 miles from Texas A&M University in the University
Heights Subdivision in South College Station. This unit built in 2014 by a custom home builder has a finish out that will make
you feel right at home! Each townhome is a 4 bed/ 4 bath with a 2 car garage. Granite counter tops, minimal carpet, custom
touches and a 55" TV in the living room make this ideal townhome even better. The subdivision features a pool, volleyball &
basketball court, and a large dog park! In addition to use of the amenities basic cable/internet, lawn care, and
pest control is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Kenyon Road have any available units?
3626 Kenyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 3626 Kenyon Road have?
Some of 3626 Kenyon Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Kenyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Kenyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Kenyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Kenyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Kenyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Kenyon Road does offer parking.
Does 3626 Kenyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Kenyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Kenyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 3626 Kenyon Road has a pool.
Does 3626 Kenyon Road have accessible units?
No, 3626 Kenyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Kenyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Kenyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 Kenyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 Kenyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine