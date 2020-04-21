3626 Kenyon Road

Amenities
Available for immediate move-in...this town home is located just 2.5 miles from Texas A&M University in the University
Heights Subdivision in South College Station. This unit built in 2014 by a custom home builder has a finish out that will make
you feel right at home! Each townhome is a 4 bed/ 4 bath with a 2 car garage. Granite counter tops, minimal carpet, custom
touches and a 55" TV in the living room make this ideal townhome even better. The subdivision features a pool, volleyball &
basketball court, and a large dog park! In addition to use of the amenities basic cable/internet, lawn care, and
pest control is included in the rent.