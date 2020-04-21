3626 Kenyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking pool garage internet access volleyball court

Available for immediate move-in...this town home is located just 2.5 miles from Texas A&M University in the University

Heights Subdivision in South College Station. This unit built in 2014 by a custom home builder has a finish out that will make

you feel right at home! Each townhome is a 4 bed/ 4 bath with a 2 car garage. Granite counter tops, minimal carpet, custom

touches and a 55" TV in the living room make this ideal townhome even better. The subdivision features a pool, volleyball &

basketball court, and a large dog park! In addition to use of the amenities basic cable/internet, lawn care, and

pest control is included in the rent.