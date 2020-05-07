All apartments in College Station
326 Newcomb Lane
Last updated June 26 2019 at 9:33 AM

326 Newcomb Lane

326 Newcomb Lane · (979) 217-1162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 Newcomb Lane, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
One Room available through July 19 2020. THE BARRACKS continues to be the BEST PLACE TO LIVE IN AGGIELAND!! These luxurious townhomes feature: Granite, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows, black appliances, HUGE bedrooms, & much more! Located only ~2.5 miles from Texas A&M! The Barracks is an exclusive master-planned community offering resort style amenities, including a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, Sandy Beach, more than 7 Community Parks, a Sheet Wave Surfing Machine and a $20M Recreation Venue that will feature an, Upscale Restaurant, coffee shop, a Lazy River, Private Cabanas & More!! The HOA even provides Digital Cable & Internet, and full lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Newcomb Lane have any available units?
326 Newcomb Lane has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 326 Newcomb Lane currently offering any rent specials?
326 Newcomb Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Newcomb Lane pet-friendly?
No, 326 Newcomb Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 326 Newcomb Lane offer parking?
No, 326 Newcomb Lane does not offer parking.
Does 326 Newcomb Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Newcomb Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Newcomb Lane have a pool?
No, 326 Newcomb Lane does not have a pool.
Does 326 Newcomb Lane have accessible units?
No, 326 Newcomb Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Newcomb Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Newcomb Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Newcomb Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Newcomb Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
