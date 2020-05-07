326 Newcomb Lane

Amenities

One Room available through July 19 2020. THE BARRACKS continues to be the BEST PLACE TO LIVE IN AGGIELAND!! These luxurious townhomes feature: Granite, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows, black appliances, HUGE bedrooms, & much more! Located only ~2.5 miles from Texas A&M! The Barracks is an exclusive master-planned community offering resort style amenities, including a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, Sandy Beach, more than 7 Community Parks, a Sheet Wave Surfing Machine and a $20M Recreation Venue that will feature an, Upscale Restaurant, coffee shop, a Lazy River, Private Cabanas & More!! The HOA even provides Digital Cable & Internet, and full lawn care.