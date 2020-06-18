Amenities

321 Newcomb Lane Available 08/07/20 321 Newcomb Lane - **FALL MOVE IN!!!!!** Adorable 4 bedroom 4 bath Barracks Townhome 2.5 miles from Texas A&M! This home features granite countertops & stained concrete floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms. The large kitchen & open living room are great spaces for entertaining friends! You will love the oversized bedrooms with your very own private bath. Enjoy the view on the additional second floor balcony that makes this Barracks Townhome different than the rest! The Barracks offers resort style amenities including a Cable Wakeboarding park, Sandy beach, dog park & Sheet Wave Surfing Machine. This townhome is only 1 block from the bus stop and the recreation venue that will feature a in-house Brewery, Upscale restaurant, Lazy River & Private Cabanas!



