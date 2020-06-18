All apartments in College Station
321 Newcomb Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

321 Newcomb Lane

321 Newcomb Lane · (979) 450-8056
Location

321 Newcomb Lane, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 321 Newcomb Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
dog park
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
321 Newcomb Lane Available 08/07/20 321 Newcomb Lane - **FALL MOVE IN!!!!!** Adorable 4 bedroom 4 bath Barracks Townhome 2.5 miles from Texas A&M! This home features granite countertops & stained concrete floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms. The large kitchen & open living room are great spaces for entertaining friends! You will love the oversized bedrooms with your very own private bath. Enjoy the view on the additional second floor balcony that makes this Barracks Townhome different than the rest! The Barracks offers resort style amenities including a Cable Wakeboarding park, Sandy beach, dog park & Sheet Wave Surfing Machine. This townhome is only 1 block from the bus stop and the recreation venue that will feature a in-house Brewery, Upscale restaurant, Lazy River & Private Cabanas!

(RLNE5756881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Newcomb Lane have any available units?
321 Newcomb Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 Newcomb Lane have?
Some of 321 Newcomb Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Newcomb Lane currently offering any rent specials?
321 Newcomb Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Newcomb Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Newcomb Lane is pet friendly.
Does 321 Newcomb Lane offer parking?
No, 321 Newcomb Lane does not offer parking.
Does 321 Newcomb Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Newcomb Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Newcomb Lane have a pool?
No, 321 Newcomb Lane does not have a pool.
Does 321 Newcomb Lane have accessible units?
No, 321 Newcomb Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Newcomb Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Newcomb Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Newcomb Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Newcomb Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
