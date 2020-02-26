All apartments in College Station
3104 Travis Cole
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3104 Travis Cole

3104 Travis Cole Avenue · (979) 450-8056
Location

3104 Travis Cole Avenue, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3104 Travis Cole · Avail. Aug 14

$1,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1745 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
3104 Travis Cole Available 08/14/20 3104 Travis Cole - PRELEASING FALL 2020! Widely known as one of the BEST TOWNHOMES IN TOWN!! These luxurious townhomes feature: Granite, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows, black appliances, HUGE bedrooms, & much more! Located only ~2.5 miles from Texas A&M! The Barracks is an exclusive master-planned community offering resort style amenities, featuring a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, Sandy Beach. Clubhouse with Arcade, Bar & Grill, In-House Brewery, Lazy River, Private Cabanas, Sheet Wave Surfing & More are under construction now!! The HOA even provides Digital Cable & Internet, full lawn care, and all exterior maintenance.

Click for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gY6VtB9RpyG

(RLNE4693548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Travis Cole have any available units?
3104 Travis Cole has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3104 Travis Cole have?
Some of 3104 Travis Cole's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Travis Cole currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Travis Cole isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Travis Cole pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 Travis Cole is pet friendly.
Does 3104 Travis Cole offer parking?
No, 3104 Travis Cole does not offer parking.
Does 3104 Travis Cole have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Travis Cole does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Travis Cole have a pool?
No, 3104 Travis Cole does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Travis Cole have accessible units?
No, 3104 Travis Cole does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Travis Cole have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Travis Cole does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Travis Cole have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 Travis Cole does not have units with air conditioning.
