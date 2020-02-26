Amenities

3104 Travis Cole Available 08/14/20 3104 Travis Cole - PRELEASING FALL 2020! Widely known as one of the BEST TOWNHOMES IN TOWN!! These luxurious townhomes feature: Granite, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows, black appliances, HUGE bedrooms, & much more! Located only ~2.5 miles from Texas A&M! The Barracks is an exclusive master-planned community offering resort style amenities, featuring a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, Sandy Beach. Clubhouse with Arcade, Bar & Grill, In-House Brewery, Lazy River, Private Cabanas, Sheet Wave Surfing & More are under construction now!! The HOA even provides Digital Cable & Internet, full lawn care, and all exterior maintenance.



Click for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gY6VtB9RpyG



(RLNE4693548)