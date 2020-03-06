All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 303 Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
303 Grove
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

303 Grove

303 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

303 Grove Street, College Station, TX 77840
Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Showing by schedule only- Please read entire ad
Property currently under construction. Will be ready for FALL 2020.

Only a FEW short BLOCKS from Kyle Field !!!

5 bed, 5.5 baths w/ Extra den/living area. Large open kitchen den set up. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, washer, dryer included. This home has a 2 bed 2 bath one car garage connected apartment that does not have access to the 5/5 property.

***The 2/2 attachment could possibly be available for same year lease. Please contact for price details. ***
property.

AgPads is Pet friendly with a separate pet deposit.
Contact AgPads today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Grove have any available units?
303 Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 303 Grove have?
Some of 303 Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Grove currently offering any rent specials?
303 Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Grove is pet friendly.
Does 303 Grove offer parking?
Yes, 303 Grove does offer parking.
Does 303 Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Grove have a pool?
No, 303 Grove does not have a pool.
Does 303 Grove have accessible units?
No, 303 Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 Grove has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine