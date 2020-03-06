Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Showing by schedule only- Please read entire ad

Property currently under construction. Will be ready for FALL 2020.



Only a FEW short BLOCKS from Kyle Field !!!



5 bed, 5.5 baths w/ Extra den/living area. Large open kitchen den set up. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, washer, dryer included. This home has a 2 bed 2 bath one car garage connected apartment that does not have access to the 5/5 property.



***The 2/2 attachment could possibly be available for same year lease. Please contact for price details. ***

property.



AgPads is Pet friendly with a separate pet deposit.

Contact AgPads today!