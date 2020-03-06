Amenities
Showing by schedule only- Please read entire ad
Property currently under construction. Will be ready for FALL 2020.
Only a FEW short BLOCKS from Kyle Field !!!
5 bed, 5.5 baths w/ Extra den/living area. Large open kitchen den set up. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, washer, dryer included. This home has a 2 bed 2 bath one car garage connected apartment that does not have access to the 5/5 property.
***The 2/2 attachment could possibly be available for same year lease. Please contact for price details. ***
AgPads is Pet friendly with a separate pet deposit.
Contact AgPads today!