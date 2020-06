Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic home in Castlegate 2. Newer 3/2 (with study) construction in excellent condition. Open floor plan with wood floors and excpetional kitchen with granite countertops and walk-in pantry and upgraded appliances. Featuring large master suite with oversized bathroom with 2 additional bedrooms. Large backyard with patio has space for everyone to play and relax at home. Get this one before it is gone...