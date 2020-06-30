All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 2411 Pintail Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
2411 Pintail Loop
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

2411 Pintail Loop

2411 Pintail Loop · (337) 397-2089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2411 Pintail Loop, College Station, TX 77845
Steeplechase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Fantastic well planned home that would work well for anyone PLUS it's just 8 minutes from campus, close to the bus route and minutes to HEB! This move in ready & well maintained home is in incredible condition with fresh paint throughout the entire home! Great features such as spilt floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tall ceilings and an abundance of natural light that creates a bright, airy atmosphere as you walk through the tile entryway. The kitchen has a gas range cooktop, an island with an eating bar, a great amount of cabinet space, and dining area with sliding glass doors going out to the back patio for a peaceful dining experience! Each bedroom has its own walk in closet and the upstairs bedroom features its own bathroom that provides its own private retreat. This fantastic property is centrally and conveniently located just minutes away from desirable schools, the new Jones Crossing shopping center with MOD Pizza, Chickfila, Chicken Salad Chick and a local restaurant favorite Koppe Bridge!! Put this one on your list and come see it soon before it's gone! Check out the 3D Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Pintail Loop have any available units?
2411 Pintail Loop has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2411 Pintail Loop have?
Some of 2411 Pintail Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Pintail Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Pintail Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Pintail Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Pintail Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 2411 Pintail Loop offer parking?
No, 2411 Pintail Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2411 Pintail Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 Pintail Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Pintail Loop have a pool?
No, 2411 Pintail Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Pintail Loop have accessible units?
No, 2411 Pintail Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Pintail Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Pintail Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Pintail Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 Pintail Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2411 Pintail Loop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCollege Station 2 Bedroom Apartments
College Station Apartments with GymsCollege Station Apartments with Pools
College Station Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXBryan, TX
Tomball, TXHuntsville, TXSealy, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TXBellville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity