2411 Pintail Loop

Fantastic well planned home that would work well for anyone PLUS it's just 8 minutes from campus, close to the bus route and minutes to HEB! This move in ready & well maintained home is in incredible condition with fresh paint throughout the entire home! Great features such as spilt floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tall ceilings and an abundance of natural light that creates a bright, airy atmosphere as you walk through the tile entryway. The kitchen has a gas range cooktop, an island with an eating bar, a great amount of cabinet space, and dining area with sliding glass doors going out to the back patio for a peaceful dining experience! Each bedroom has its own walk in closet and the upstairs bedroom features its own bathroom that provides its own private retreat. This fantastic property is centrally and conveniently located just minutes away from desirable schools, the new Jones Crossing shopping center with MOD Pizza, Chickfila, Chicken Salad Chick and a local restaurant favorite Koppe Bridge!! Put this one on your list and come see it soon before it's gone! Check out the 3D Tour!