Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203
2400 Longmire Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
College Station
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Location
2400 Longmire Dr, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 Available 08/07/20 Conveniently Located! - This 3x2 offers a great space with a convenient location right near Walmart and 2818!
(RLNE5848769)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 have any available units?
2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
College Station, TX
.
Is 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 Longmire Drive, Unit 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
