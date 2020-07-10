Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available 09/01/20 Kendal Green - Property Id: 310003



This three bedroom two bathroom house in Castlegage is in walking distance to park and to walking/biking trail to Forest Ridge Elementary. Split floor plan with nice size laundry room, open family room, including built-ins, raised ceiling, crown molding, 2-inch faux wood blinds. Covered patio and uncovered extended patio off kitchen/dining make entertaining a delight! This house is a "Good Cents" energy efficient home. Refrigerator, washer/dryer are provided.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2383-kendal-green-cir-college-station-tx/310003

Property Id 310003



(RLNE5948801)