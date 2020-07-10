All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 2383 Kendal Green Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
2383 Kendal Green Cir
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2383 Kendal Green Cir

2383 Kendall Green Circle · (979) 229-2262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2383 Kendall Green Circle, College Station, TX 77845
Castlegate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available 09/01/20 Kendal Green - Property Id: 310003

This three bedroom two bathroom house in Castlegage is in walking distance to park and to walking/biking trail to Forest Ridge Elementary. Split floor plan with nice size laundry room, open family room, including built-ins, raised ceiling, crown molding, 2-inch faux wood blinds. Covered patio and uncovered extended patio off kitchen/dining make entertaining a delight! This house is a "Good Cents" energy efficient home. Refrigerator, washer/dryer are provided.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2383-kendal-green-cir-college-station-tx/310003
Property Id 310003

(RLNE5948801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2383 Kendal Green Cir have any available units?
2383 Kendal Green Cir has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2383 Kendal Green Cir have?
Some of 2383 Kendal Green Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2383 Kendal Green Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2383 Kendal Green Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2383 Kendal Green Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2383 Kendal Green Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2383 Kendal Green Cir offer parking?
No, 2383 Kendal Green Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2383 Kendal Green Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2383 Kendal Green Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2383 Kendal Green Cir have a pool?
No, 2383 Kendal Green Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2383 Kendal Green Cir have accessible units?
No, 2383 Kendal Green Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2383 Kendal Green Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2383 Kendal Green Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2383 Kendal Green Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2383 Kendal Green Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2383 Kendal Green Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln
College Station, TX 77840
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station Apartments with GymsCollege Station Apartments with Pools
College Station Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXBryan, TX
Tomball, TXHuntsville, TXSealy, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TXBellville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity