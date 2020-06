Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained townhome with a much sought after 2 car garage. Soaring ceilings, split bedroom plan with one bedroom upstairs and the other down. Both bedrooms have private baths and there is a half bath for guest to use downstairs. Each unit equipped with full size washer and dryers. Updated black appliances, granite counter tops and brushed nickle finish on all the fixtures. Nothing else like it in BCS. Deposit the same as the rent. CALL/TEXT SHERI 48 HOURS BEFORE SHOWING.