218 Sterling Drive Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:05 AM

218 Sterling Drive Drive

218 Sterling St · (979) 255-4877
Location

218 Sterling St, College Station, TX 77840
Eastmark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 25216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Sign a lease before May 25, 2020, and we'll waive your application fees and give you 25% off your first month's rent!

Come check out these energy efficient & upscale townhouses located at The Sterling Heights! Centrally located within minutes from Texas A&M, Kyle Field, great restaurants and entertainment venues. Each luxury townhouse features rain showerheads, private bathrooms, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans! Each 3rd floor townhouse has a beautiful rooftop terrace deck.
Satellite TV and High-Speed Internet Included!

*Lowest rent shown for floor plan type

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Sterling Drive Drive have any available units?
218 Sterling Drive Drive has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Sterling Drive Drive have?
Some of 218 Sterling Drive Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Sterling Drive Drive currently offering any rent specials?
218 Sterling Drive Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Sterling Drive Drive pet-friendly?
No, 218 Sterling Drive Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 218 Sterling Drive Drive offer parking?
No, 218 Sterling Drive Drive does not offer parking.
Does 218 Sterling Drive Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Sterling Drive Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Sterling Drive Drive have a pool?
No, 218 Sterling Drive Drive does not have a pool.
Does 218 Sterling Drive Drive have accessible units?
No, 218 Sterling Drive Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Sterling Drive Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Sterling Drive Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Sterling Drive Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Sterling Drive Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
