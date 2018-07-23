All apartments in College Station
201 Montclair

201 Montclair Avenue · (979) 595-6716
201 Montclair Avenue, College Station, TX 77840
Southside

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,595

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3671 sqft

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOW AVAILABLE: PRE-LEASE FOR FALL 2021. Custom built Craftsman in the ultimate location located directly across from Kyle Field on George Bush Dr. in the Southside Historic District. Home features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in the main house, plus a 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom garage apartment. Garage apartment is fully furnished, and includes washer and dryer. Driveway can accommodate parking for up to 13 vehicles.

House has open floor plan, wet bar, outdoor kitchen, large front porch, commercial kitchen range, large kitchen island, outdoor kitchen and large covered back patio, 2 car attached garage. House and outdoor areas all wired with surround sound and high end audio/video.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 201 Montclair have any available units?
201 Montclair has a unit available for $5,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Montclair have?
Some of 201 Montclair's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Montclair currently offering any rent specials?
201 Montclair isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Montclair pet-friendly?
No, 201 Montclair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 201 Montclair offer parking?
Yes, 201 Montclair does offer parking.
Does 201 Montclair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Montclair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Montclair have a pool?
No, 201 Montclair does not have a pool.
Does 201 Montclair have accessible units?
No, 201 Montclair does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Montclair have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Montclair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Montclair have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Montclair does not have units with air conditioning.
