201 Montclair

NOW AVAILABLE: PRE-LEASE FOR FALL 2021. Custom built Craftsman in the ultimate location located directly across from Kyle Field on George Bush Dr. in the Southside Historic District. Home features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in the main house, plus a 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom garage apartment. Garage apartment is fully furnished, and includes washer and dryer. Driveway can accommodate parking for up to 13 vehicles.



House has open floor plan, wet bar, outdoor kitchen, large front porch, commercial kitchen range, large kitchen island, outdoor kitchen and large covered back patio, 2 car attached garage. House and outdoor areas all wired with surround sound and high end audio/video.