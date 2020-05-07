1807 Potomac Place

Amenities

A beautiful 2-bedroom, one bath in a fourplex building is ready for move-in. The property offers a very spacious living room with double glass doors access to fenced patio. Fully equipped Kitchen with nice granite kitchen countertops, a built-in dishwasher, gorgeous cabinetry, and a refrigerator. Living room and kitchen are downstairs, two bedrooms and a full bath up. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Bathroom is with granite countertop. Beautiful wood-like flooring throughout. No carpet. Owner pays water, gas, and lawn care.