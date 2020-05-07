All apartments in College Station
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:01 AM

1807 Potomac Place

1807 Potomac Place · (979) 574-0040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1807 Potomac Place, College Station, TX 77840
South Knoll

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
A beautiful 2-bedroom, one bath in a fourplex building is ready for move-in. The property offers a very spacious living room with double glass doors access to fenced patio. Fully equipped Kitchen with nice granite kitchen countertops, a built-in dishwasher, gorgeous cabinetry, and a refrigerator. Living room and kitchen are downstairs, two bedrooms and a full bath up. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Bathroom is with granite countertop. Beautiful wood-like flooring throughout. No carpet. Owner pays water, gas, and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Potomac Place have any available units?
1807 Potomac Place has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1807 Potomac Place have?
Some of 1807 Potomac Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Potomac Place currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Potomac Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Potomac Place pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Potomac Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1807 Potomac Place offer parking?
No, 1807 Potomac Place does not offer parking.
Does 1807 Potomac Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Potomac Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Potomac Place have a pool?
No, 1807 Potomac Place does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Potomac Place have accessible units?
No, 1807 Potomac Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Potomac Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Potomac Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Potomac Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Potomac Place does not have units with air conditioning.
