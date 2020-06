Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters ceiling fan microwave range

NOW PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! Don't miss out on this adorable 4 bed, 4 bath home with a BIG yard at the end of a cul-de-sac. This house features 17 foot vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, all appliances including washer, dryer and fridge, a very nice front porch area and a fenced back yard. Close to HEB and other shopping areas. One block from the shuttle bus route with first drop off and last pickup! Don't wait! Call today to schedule a tour!